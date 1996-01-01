Cygnus Supporting Calshot Trust with Cygnus 4+

NEWS

During April, Cygnus Instruments Ltd were approached by a potential customer who asked about the prices for a suitable gauge for measuring the thickness of steel, over a couple of days of discussion we found out they were part of the Calshot trust who is a registered charity for the restoration of tug / tender Calshot. Cygnus decided to donate a multi-mode Cygnus 4+ ultrasonic thickness gauge that is ideal for measuring through coatings and measuring heavily corroded steel with suitable probes to help with this good cause and to restore this ship to be seaworthy again.

The Calshot was built in 1929 by John I Thornycroft & Co on the Isle of Wight, it was used to tender various liners that visited Southampton, during WWII she was used at Scapa to tender servicemen to and from RMS Queen Elizabeth and RMS Queen Mary. After many years of service in Ireland, she returned to Southampton. Famous people who have sailed on the Calshot include Sir Winston Churchill, Elizabeth Taylor, Bob Hope, Ginger Rogers, Judy Garland, Cary Grant to name a few.

Cygnus will follow the progress of this great project with interest and will try to keep the update of its progress on the Cygnus website (www.cygnus-instruments.com).