Olympus Supports Student Success at San Jacinto College with Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Donation

WALTHAM, Mass., (June 23, 2020) Olympus, a leading nondestructive testing (NDT) manufacturer, donated ultrasonic testing (UT) equipment to San Jacinto College’s new LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology (CPET) to support workforce development.

CPET opened in September 2019 to provide students with hands-on training and educational opportunities in technology industries like electrical, environmental health and safety, instrumentation, NDT, and process.

The donation enhances the college’s ability to provide hands-on UT and phased array ultrasonic testing training in real-world labs designed for current industry needs. Students can sharpen their skills using NDT equipment like the OmniScan™ MX2 and EPOCH™ 650 flaw detectors, as well as 38DL PLUS™ thickness gages.

“Supporting educators like San Jacinto College has always been at the core of our philosophy,” said Dave Menne, Vice President of Industrial Sales at Olympus. “We’re pleased to place leading-edge ultrasonic testing equipment in the hands of future inspectors.”

“Industry collaborations play an integral role in our ability to provide cutting-edge training in our new LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology,” said Jim Griffin, Associate Vice Chancellor/Senior Vice President of CPET. “Our students benefit greatly not only from equipment donations but from the industry exposure and relationship building as well. We’re grateful for Olympus’ contribution to our students’ success.”

For more information about the collaboration, visit Olympus-IMS.com/Training-Members.



Les Crnkovic, the Department Chair of Industrial Technology at San Jacinto College, displays the newly donated Olympus ultrasonic testing equipment.

About Olympus

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies, life sciences, industrial solutions, cameras and audio products. Throughout our 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Our Industrial Solutions Business is committed to the safety and betterment of society through the pioneering, development and manufacture of world-leading test and measurement solutions. These solutions are used in industrial and research applications ranging from aerospace, power generation, petrochemical, civil infrastructure, automotive and consumer products. For more information, visit Olympus-IMS.com.

About San Jacinto College

Surrounded by monuments of history, evolving industries, maritime enterprises of today, and the space age of tomorrow, San Jacinto College has served the citizens of East Harris County, Texas, since 1961. San Jacinto College is among the top 10 community colleges in the nation as designated by the Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence, and was named an Achieving the Dream Leader College of Distinction in 2020. The College serves approximately 45,000 credit and non-credit students annually, and offers more than 200 degrees and certificates across eight major areas of study that put students on a path to transfer to four-year institutions or enter the workforce. San Jacinto College’s impact on the region totals $1.3 billion in added income, which supports 13,044 jobs. The College is fiscally sound, holding bond ratings of AA and Aa2 by Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s.

For more information about San Jacinto College, call 281-998-6150, visit sanjac.edu, or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.