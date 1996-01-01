where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

COFREND 2020 CANCELLED

COFREND25, Paris, France

The COFREND National Days, which were to be held from December 8 to 10, 2020, in Marseille, will ultimately not take place.

The current health and economic context has a strong impact on event activities in France.

Taking it into account, the COFREND Board of Directors considered that it was impossible to organize the COFREND Days in good conditions on the planned date of December 2020.

Face to the uncertainty on the duration of the economic crisis and its impact beyond 2020, the Board of Directors cannot commit and take the risk to postpone the event in 2021. Therefore it has been decided to organize the next COFREND Days Congress in 2023.

Despite a 2020 edition that will not take place, we have decided to keep and to maintain spaces for discussion with the CND profession, in particular by organizing several COFREND scientific events over the period 2020-2023. More information will follow later.

COFREND deeply regrets this postponement but will be able to adapt to this new situation so as to maintain the link with its members and all CND stakeholders.

The COFREND Communication and Events team remains at your disposal for any questions.

Pôle Communication & Evènementiel
Maison des END – 64 Rue Ampère – 75017 Paris
Tel : + 33 (0)1 44 19 05 30 - Cell : + 33 (0)6 01 31 54 24
pole.communication@cofrend.com - http://www.cofrend.com/

 
