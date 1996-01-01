where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

NDT.net Issue - 2020-07 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-07
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

Zetec launched new NDT Inspection Resources

Zetec88, Snoqualmie, WA, USA

Zetec NDT Customer Success Stories Now Available

Zetec has published a wide range of success stories which highlight a customer’s implementation of, and experience with Zetec technology for solving a specific nondestructive testing (NDT) inspection challenge.

Visit our success stories section on Zetec.com and see how our customers have improved their inspections with Zetec technology: www.zetec.com/resources/success-stories

New Videos Posted on Zetec YouTube Channel

In the past two months, Zetec has added almost 20 new videos to our YouTube channel with more on the way. These new videos cover demonstrations of our Ultrasonic Software platform called UltraVision, application demonstrations using our MIZ-21C handheld Eddy Current instrument, and more. Visit the Zetec YouTube channel at: www.youtube.com/ZetecNDT

Don't forget to subscribe to get notified as we add more videos!

 
Visit: Zetec

Feedback: ()

