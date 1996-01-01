PAUT – Through-Paint No-Grinding Evaluation of Corrosion Blisters, Scabs, etc

NEWS

Extremely rapid and simple evaluation of corrosion blisters, scabs on the outer surface of painted tubes, tanks shells, and the like is based on the use of live True-to-Geometry (True-to-Size, True-to-Shape) Multiskip Pulse Echo S-Scan coverage toggled with FMC/TFM.

Over the past 3.5 years the field-proven inspection practice has been justified by the leading service providers and their customers worldwide; the evaluation process is illustrated by two short videos below:

Precise on-the-spot evaluation may be implemented with the use of portable ISONIC series PA ultrasonic flaw detectors ISONIC 3510, ISONIC 2010, ISONIC 2009 UPA-Scope equipped with the wedged linear array probes. The tubes and tubular materials may be insonified either longitudinally or circumferentially using the wedges with contoured contact face. Every user may verify a new or re-calibrate the partially worn wedge quickly using the simple routine the above noted instruments are featured with:

Along with needful precision it was confirmed the significant reducing of inspection and maintenance costs: the savings are achievable thanks to no need in paint removal and grinding that may create additional hazards. The rapidly provided evaluation data with no time-consuming and potentially hazardous preparations improves the process of scheduling and fulfillment of maintenance and repair works as well.

The described solution is also applicable for the detection and quantitative evaluation of touch point corrosion including CUPS (corrosion under pipe support), air-to-soil interface, etc

