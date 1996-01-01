where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

The Largest Open Access Portal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)

Conference Proceedings, Articles, News, Exhibition, Forum, Network and more

where expertise comes together
- since 1996 -
Home ExhibitionArchiveForumJobsMembersEventsDirectoryNDT A-Z
Exhibition
Archive
Forum
Jobs
More

Sonatest Ltd
From our three distinct business centres in the UK, USA and CANADA, Sonatest design and produce a leading range of high performance ultrasonic NDT equipment and accessories.
NDT.net Issue - 2020-07 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-07
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

PAUT – Through-Paint No-Grinding Evaluation of Corrosion Blisters, Scabs, etc

Sonotron NDT75, Rehovot, Israel

Extremely rapid and simple evaluation of corrosion blisters, scabs on the outer surface of painted tubes, tanks shells, and the like is based on the use of live True-to-Geometry (True-to-Size, True-to-Shape) Multiskip Pulse Echo S-Scan coverage toggled with FMC/TFM.

Over the past 3.5 years the field-proven inspection practice has been justified by the leading service providers and their customers worldwide; the evaluation process is illustrated by two short videos below:

Precise on-the-spot evaluation may be implemented with the use of portable ISONIC series PA ultrasonic flaw detectors ISONIC 3510, ISONIC 2010, ISONIC 2009 UPA-Scope equipped with the wedged linear array probes. The tubes and tubular materials may be insonified either longitudinally or circumferentially using the wedges with contoured contact face. Every user may verify a new or re-calibrate the partially worn wedge quickly using the simple routine the above noted instruments are featured with:

Along with needful precision it was confirmed the significant reducing of inspection and maintenance costs: the savings are achievable thanks to no need in paint removal and grinding that may create additional hazards. The rapidly provided evaluation data with no time-consuming and potentially hazardous preparations improves the process of scheduling and fulfillment of maintenance and repair works as well.

The described solution is also applicable for the detection and quantitative evaluation of touch point corrosion including CUPS (corrosion under pipe support), air-to-soil interface, etc

Related links

 
Visit: Sonotron NDT

Feedback: ()

Share:
More from "Sonotron NDT" (5 of 74)
2020-06PAUT – Testing Integrity NEWS
2020-05Verification of detachable and integrated wedges used with PA probes NEWS
2020-04In-Service Inspection of the Deck Plates of Metallic Bridges for Cracking above Skewed Fillets NEWS
2020-02PAUT Solutions for Gas Distribution Business NEWS
2019-10PAUT: Inspection of Thin Wall Welds of Various Shapes NEWS
... All 74 Details >
Share...
We use technical and analytics cookies to ensure that we will give you the best experience of our website - More Info
Accept
top
this is debug window