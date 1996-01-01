12th Internat. Symp. on NDT in Aerospace – Latest Updates

NEWS

Virtual attendance of the symposium has been mainly opened at significantly reduced rates (395 US$/200 US$), which makes multi attendance from institutions highly attractive. Even in these uncertain times when exhibiting in person may not be possible for companies, NDT in Aerospace 2020 will soon be unveiling a Virtual Exhibition Option.

Many exciting opportunities will be available to attendants with this option so parties being interested should stay tuned if they are not able to join the symposium in person. Virtual attendance will also allow special sessions to be organized regarding specific topics of relevance. Parties being interested including industries are still welcome to get those topics proposed and will be given a chance of these topics to be organized in those special sessions of arbitrary type (papers, panel discussions, workshop in the sense of targeted discussion, etc.).

Although the official deadline for abstract submissions has expired the website will still stay open for a while for late submissions. This also applies to the Student Challenge where EXTENDE has just announced that they will make the CIVA software freely available for numerical simulation for the teams for 3 months and also provide training.

Keynote talks covering topics like additive manufacturing, microwave inspection, space vehicles, structural health monitoring and thermography will be shortly announced. Latest details can be found on www.ndt2020.utcdayton.com/index.html.

The paper for proceedings will be published in NDT.net - Open Access Archive of Nondestructive Testing ISSN 1435-4934.