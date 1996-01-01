Ultrasonic Rotating Head for Internal/External Defects Detection and Dimensional Measurement

NEWS

The ultrasonic rotating head RotoUTscan allows the detection internal and external defects of any orientation, at high speed on the production line and/or performs dimensional measurements (ID, OD, thickness measurement…).

This equipment is generally dedicated to the control of long products such as tubes, bars and wires made of stainless steel, carbon steel, titanium… Main advantages:

Very high-speed inspection

Minimum detected defects size: 25 µm of depth

Dimensional measurement: Accuracy wall thickness measurement: 2 µm ID, OD: 3 µm

Fully adaptable to the customers’ requirements

Range of products inspected: from 4 to 250 mm diameter

This rotating head is a RotoUTscan 90, 24 channels, for detection of internal/external defects and dimensional measurement on seamless carbon steel tubes with diameter range from 25 to 90mm, up to 13mm of thickness and up to 24m of length.