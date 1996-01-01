where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

The Largest Open Access Portal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)

Conference Proceedings, Articles, News, Exhibition, Forum, Network and more

where expertise comes together
- since 1996 -
Home ExhibitionArchiveForumJobsMembersEventsDirectoryNDT A-Z
Exhibition
Archive
Forum
Jobs
More

Vallen-Systeme GmbH
The Acoustic Emission Company! Since 1987 Vallen stands for competence and continuity in AE and for reliable business cooperation and support.
NDT.net Issue - 2020-07 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-07
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

Ultrasonic Rotating Head for Internal/External Defects Detection and Dimensional Measurement

Controle Mesure Systemes (CMS)15, La Charmee, France

The ultrasonic rotating head RotoUTscan allows the detection internal and external defects of any orientation, at high speed on the production line and/or performs dimensional measurements (ID, OD, thickness measurement…).

This equipment is generally dedicated to the control of long products such as tubes, bars and wires made of stainless steel, carbon steel, titanium… Main advantages:

  • Very high-speed inspection
  • Minimum detected defects size: 25 µm of depth
  • Dimensional measurement:
    • Accuracy wall thickness measurement: 2 µm
    • ID, OD: 3 µm
  • Fully adaptable to the customers’ requirements
  • Range of products inspected: from 4 to 250 mm diameter

This rotating head is a RotoUTscan 90, 24 channels, for detection of internal/external defects and dimensional measurement on seamless carbon steel tubes with diameter range from 25 to 90mm, up to 13mm of thickness and up to 24m of length.

 
Visit: Controle Mesure Systemes (CMS)

Feedback: ()

Share:
More from "Controle Mesure Systemes (CMS)" (5 of 14)
2020-04NDT Complete Control Line NEWS
2020-02EC and UT offline Inspection Station NEWS
2019-05CMS supplies an entire NDT turnkey system to Salzgitter Mannesmann Precision Tubes NEWS
2018-11Tube India 2018 – Inspection, Testing & Quality Control NEWS
2018-09Contrôle Mesure Systèmes will exhibit at TUBE CHINA at Shanghai from 26-29 September 2018 NEWS
... All 14 Details >
Share...
We use technical and analytics cookies to ensure that we will give you the best experience of our website - More Info
Accept
top
this is debug window