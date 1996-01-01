Ultrasonic Rotating Head for Internal/External Defects Detection and Dimensional Measurement

where expertise comes together
Ultrasonic Rotating Head for Internal/External Defects Detection and Dimensional MeasurementControle Mesure Systemes (CMS)15, La Charmee, France
The ultrasonic rotating head RotoUTscan allows the detection internal and external defects of any orientation, at high speed on the production line and/or performs dimensional measurements (ID, OD, thickness measurement…).
This equipment is generally dedicated to the control of long products such as tubes, bars and wires made of stainless steel, carbon steel, titanium… Main advantages:
This rotating head is a RotoUTscan 90, 24 channels, for detection of internal/external defects and dimensional measurement on seamless carbon steel tubes with diameter range from 25 to 90mm, up to 13mm of thickness and up to 24m of length.
