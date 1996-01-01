where expertise comes together - since 1996 -

NDT.net Issue - 2020-07 - NEWS
NDT.net Issue: 2020-07
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
NEWS

OnDemand Webinar: Using Eddy Current Array for Large Areas in Place of Magnetic Particle and Liquid Penetrant Testing

Zetec88, Snoqualmie, WA, USA

Zetec Inc., a global leader in non-destructive testing (NDT) technology, has published an on-demand webinar on the use of eddy current array (ECA) technology in lieu of liquid penetrant testing (PT) and magnetic particle testing (MT) for large area screenings across a range of inspection applications.

The webinar is presented by Jesse Herrin, product manager for eddy current instruments at Zetec. It is available for viewing now at: attendee.gotowebinar.com/...

“ECA has significant advantages over PT and MT in terms of probability of detection, inspection speed, surface preparation and the ability to generate an electronic record of discontinuities,” Herrin said. “This webinar will highlight how ECA is ideal for large surface areas and complex geometries.”

The webinar takes about 45 minutes to complete and includes the following topics:

  • An introduction to the various technologies including Eddy Current Array (ECA) along with advantages and disadvantages of each
  • Side by side examples using ECA versus PT or MT across a range of inspection applications including aircraft stringers, engine blades, forgings, weld plates and more
  • The operational and productivity gains when technicians use ECA in lieu of PT or MT in those specific applications

    “With ECA, technicians can quickly inspect surfaces with paint and other non-conductive coatings, test complex shapes, provide recorded data traceability and spend their time using the latest technology instead of handling chemicals,” Herrin said. “The webinar will give decision makers and technicians a deeper understanding of ECA technology and inspection implementation recommendations across a range of applications.”

    For more information and to view the webinar, visit: attendee.gotowebinar.com/...

 
