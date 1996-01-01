OnDemand Webinar: Using Eddy Current Array for Large Areas in Place of Magnetic Particle and Liquid Penetrant Testing

NEWS

Zetec Inc., a global leader in non-destructive testing (NDT) technology, has published an on-demand webinar on the use of eddy current array (ECA) technology in lieu of liquid penetrant testing (PT) and magnetic particle testing (MT) for large area screenings across a range of inspection applications.

The webinar is presented by Jesse Herrin, product manager for eddy current instruments at Zetec. It is available for viewing now at: attendee.gotowebinar.com/...

“ECA has significant advantages over PT and MT in terms of probability of detection, inspection speed, surface preparation and the ability to generate an electronic record of discontinuities,” Herrin said. “This webinar will highlight how ECA is ideal for large surface areas and complex geometries.”

The webinar takes about 45 minutes to complete and includes the following topics: