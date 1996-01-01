OnDemand Webinar: Using Eddy Current Array for Large Areas in Place of Magnetic Particle and Liquid Penetrant Testing

- since 1996 -
|NDT.net Issue - 2020-07 - NEWS
|NDT.net Issue: 2020-07
Publication: e-Journal of Nondestructive Testing (NDT) ISSN 1435-4934 (NDT.net Journal)
|NEWS
OnDemand Webinar: Using Eddy Current Array for Large Areas in Place of Magnetic Particle and Liquid Penetrant TestingZetec88, Snoqualmie, WA, USA
The webinar is presented by Jesse Herrin, product manager for eddy current instruments at Zetec. It is available for viewing now at: attendee.gotowebinar.com/...
“ECA has significant advantages over PT and MT in terms of probability of detection, inspection speed, surface preparation and the ability to generate an electronic record of discontinuities,” Herrin said. “This webinar will highlight how ECA is ideal for large surface areas and complex geometries.”
The webinar takes about 45 minutes to complete and includes the following topics:
